Is Groupe Open (EPA:OPN) Creating Value For Shareholders?

Today we are going to look at Groupe Open (EPA:OPN) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Groupe Open:

0.16 = €21m ÷ (€239m – €100m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Groupe Open has an ROCE of 16%.

Check out our latest analysis for Groupe Open

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $60 prize!

Is Groupe Open’s ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. It appears that Groupe Open’s ROCE is fairly close to the IT industry average of 16%. Independently of how Groupe Open compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

ENXTPA:OPN Last Perf January 29th 19 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Groupe Open’s ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Groupe Open has total assets of €239m and current liabilities of €100m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 42% of its total assets. With this level of current liabilities, Groupe Open’s ROCE is boosted somewhat.

What We Can Learn From Groupe Open’s ROCE

Groupe Open’s ROCE does look good, but the level of current liabilities also contribute to that. Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



