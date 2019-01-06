Do You Like Groupe Open (EPA:OPN) At This P/E Ratio?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Groupe Open’s (EPA:OPN) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Based on the last twelve months, Groupe Open’s P/E ratio is 13.83. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 7.2%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Groupe Open:

P/E of 13.83 = €20 ÷ €1.45 (Based on the year to June 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Groupe Open’s earnings per share grew by -2.1% in the last twelve months. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 24% per year over the last five years.

How Does Groupe Open’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see Groupe Open has a lower P/E than the average (16.1) in the it industry classification.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Groupe Open shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Groupe Open’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Since Groupe Open holds net cash of €1.7m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Verdict On Groupe Open’s P/E Ratio

Groupe Open has a P/E of 13.8. That’s around the same as the average in the FR market, which is 14.1. Recent earnings growth wasn’t bad. And the net cash position gives the company many options. The average P/E suggests the market isn’t overly optimistic, though.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold they key to an excellent investment decision.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.

