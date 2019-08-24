Some Groupe Pizzorno Environnement (EPA:GPE) Shareholders Are Down 31%

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Investors in Groupe Pizzorno Environnement (EPA:GPE) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 31%. That's well bellow the market return of 1.0%. At least the damage isn't so bad if you look at the last three years, since the stock is down 1.3% in that time.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Groupe Pizzorno Environnement fell to a loss making position during the year. Some investors no doubt dumped the stock as a result. However, there may be an opportunity for investors if the company can recover.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Groupe Pizzorno Environnement's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Groupe Pizzorno Environnement shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 31%, over the last year, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Groupe Pizzorno Environnement had a tough year, with a total loss of 31% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 1.0%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 5.0% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on FR exchanges.

