Group's (ASX:PTB) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of PTB Group Limited (ASX:PTB) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 29th of October to AU$0.05. This will take the annual payment from 6.0% to 6.0% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Based on the last dividend, Group is earning enough to cover the payment, but the it makes up 104% of cash flows. The company might be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but paying out this much of its cash flow could expose the dividend to being cut in the future.

EPS is set to fall by 14.5% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 57%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from AU$0.051 in 2013 to the most recent annual payment of AU$0.05. Dividend payments have shrunk at a rate of less than 1% per annum over this time frame. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Group has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 11% per annum. While on an earnings basis, this company looks appealing as an income stock, the cash payout ratio still makes us cautious.

Our Thoughts On Group's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Group's payments are rock solid. While Group is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 5 warning signs for Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

