Groups of attack drones heading to Ukraine’s west; explosions rock Khmelnytskyi Oblast
The Ukrainian military has stated that groups of attack UAVs were heading to Ukraine's west on the night of 18-19 September. Local authorities have reported explosions in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.
Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram; Serhii Tiurin, First Deputy Head of the Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Khmelnytskyi Oblast faces danger from attack UAVs. Groups of attack UAVs are flying through Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kirovohrad and Vinnytsia oblasts towards the western oblasts."
Details: The threat of drone attacks has also been issued in Chernivtsi and Zhytomyr oblasts.
The threat of attack drones was announced in Ternopil Oblast at 03:05.
An air-raid warning was issued in Rivne Oblast at 03:15.
The danger of attack drones was issued in Lviv Oblast at 03:41.
Meanwhile, explosions were reportedly heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast. Air defence was responding to the attack.
The air-raid warning was issued in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast at 04:04.
The Ukrainian Air Force reported attack drones in Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Khmelnytskyi oblasts at 04:49: "Combat operations are underway! Do not leave the shelters!".
At that time, explosions occurred in Lviv.
Background:
On the night of 18-19 September, the Ukrainian Air Force reported the danger of missiles and drones in several oblasts. The threat of ballistic missiles was issued twice that night.
On the night of 18-19 September, explosions rocked the cities of Odesa, Kramatorsk and Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast, as well as the city of Kherson.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!