Groups of attack drones heading to Ukraine’s west; explosions rock Khmelnytskyi Oblast

The Ukrainian military has stated that groups of attack UAVs were heading to Ukraine's west on the night of 18-19 September. Local authorities have reported explosions in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram; Serhii Tiurin, First Deputy Head of the Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Khmelnytskyi Oblast faces danger from attack UAVs. Groups of attack UAVs are flying through Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kirovohrad and Vinnytsia oblasts towards the western oblasts."

Details: The threat of drone attacks has also been issued in Chernivtsi and Zhytomyr oblasts.

The threat of attack drones was announced in Ternopil Oblast at 03:05.

An air-raid warning was issued in Rivne Oblast at 03:15.

The danger of attack drones was issued in Lviv Oblast at 03:41.

Meanwhile, explosions were reportedly heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast. Air defence was responding to the attack.

The air-raid warning was issued in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast at 04:04.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported attack drones in Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Khmelnytskyi oblasts at 04:49: "Combat operations are underway! Do not leave the shelters!".

At that time, explosions occurred in Lviv.

