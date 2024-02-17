Groups forge ahead to help at-risk youth stay out of trouble

It has been a violent week in Charlotte with six homicides. Many of the victims and suspects are teens.

“Just two weeks ago, I had to go to a funeral, and it was one of our former mentees laying there in a casket,” said Robin Sturdivant, with Team Up Connections. “That’s a hard thing to see.”

Robin Sturdivant and her husband, Darryl Sturdivant, a former Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department school resource officer, have been fighting to keep teens out of trouble for years.

They founded Team Up Connections, which is a mentoring program for at-risk youth.

“Most of the kids are court-involved and referred to us through (the Department of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention),” said Robin Sturdivant.

“They go based upon what they have learned all their lives and we’re here to bring them closer to that standard to that ability to see what’s right and how to make good clear decisions in their life,” Darryl Sturdivant said.

Frontline groups, including Team Up Connection, need money and the county is stepping up with a $2 million state grant to fund them.

“We are certainly seeking out those organizations that are right there concentrated in communities with the kids we are looking to reach out to,” said Sonya Harper, the director of Criminal Justice Services with Mecklenburg County.

Team Up Connection received funds last year.

Over the last four years, around 300 teens have gone through their doors. They have more than their share of success stories and a few heartbreaking ones.

“He had to preach one of our mentee’s funerals a couple of years ago,” said Robin Sturdivant. “That’s a hard thing to do.”

The Sturdivants would love to see other groups join their fight.

Any groups that would like to apply for funding must attend a mandatory information session on Wednesday.

