Groups of friends playing Turkey Bowl for Mansfield man with ALS

They're doing it for their friend.

Jay Nemeth and his buddies plan to honor Mansfield resident Randy McCoy, who is battling ALS, with a Turkey Bowl game of flag football.

They are raising money for the ALS Therapy Development Institute, a nonprofit biotechnology research organization focused on finding treatments for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. With a staff including more than 30 scientists, it operates a research and development program centered on ALS.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease. ALS attacks cells in the brain and spinal cord that are needed to keep muscles moving, leading to muscle weakness and paralysis.

"Randy is one of the good guys," Nemeth said. "Out of all of our buddies, he's probably the straightest arrow."

McCoy, who was not available for this story, was a pilot and member of the 179th Airlift Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard, where he flew the famed C-130s.

McCoy is a cancer survivor

McCoy already has beaten cancer, through a bone marrow transplant from his brother, so the ALS diagnosis was another blow for him and his family.

"They're such a great family," Nemeth said. "I'm honored to do this in his honor. He's been a good friend to me, that's for sure."

The Turkey Bowl won't take place locally. Nemeth lives in Springboro, south of Dayton, and will host the game. He, McCoy and the others went to school together in Medina.

"We're a core group of guys," Nemeth said. "We text each other every day, at least every other day, especially if we're watching the Browns."

They used to hold the Turkey Bowl in Medina.

"A couple of years ago, I decided it was time to stop traveling on Thanksgiving," Nemeth said.

The Turkey Bowl will include some of the kids of the core group of friends.

"When you're 53, it still takes a couple of days to recover from it," Nemeth said.

ALS research is underfunded

He said he has taken to heart a comment made by someone with the ALS Therapy Development Institute, who told him that ALS isn't incurable, it's underfunded.

"It definitely needs a spotlight, so that's what were doing," Nemeth said. "There is no better way to spend Thanksgiving than football and helping others."

Last year's game raised money for the Butler County chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization that builds and delivers beds to children who do not have one.

Anyone who wants to donate to this year's cause can visit fundraise.als.net/nemethturkeybowl.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Friends helping Mansfield man and pilot who is dealing with ALS