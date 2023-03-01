Groups gather in St. Petersburg park to shed light on local violence

The Hidden Voices Project, in partnership with St. Petersburg City Council Vice-Chair Deborah Figgs-Sanders, Quis For Life, Inc., The Well, Moms Demand Action, and several other organizations took place in a neighborhood walk. The groups gathered in solidarity to bring awareness to violence and shootings in St. Petersburg.

“Although I am aware that there is so much plaguing our community that may lead to gun violence, it is my hope that continued advocacy of the value of life would reach someone in the community,” Figgs-Sanders said. “Not only that someone, but for those impacted by gun violence their pain is not felt alone. It impacts us all!”