Groups to hold forum on gun violence

Jul. 4—Breaking The Cycle and the Owensboro Community Collaborative Task Force will hold a forum this month to discuss the impact of gun violence on youth.

While gun violence and youth has been talked about locally in the past, those discussions have often been top-down, with elected officials, judges and members of law enforcement leading the event.

This month's forum, which will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, July 17, at Fourth Street Baptist Church, will be different. Instead, officials and the public will hear from young people about their concerns and experiences with gun violence, as well at their thoughts for addressing the problem.

"Some of the kids want to talk about what they feel about gun violence, and about creating legislation," said Mandy Roby, who is part of the Collaborative Task Force. "We want to give them the opportunity to share."

In other forums about gun violence, "It's always the adults talking," Roby said.

According to the Pew Research Center, gun homicides where the victim was under age 18 increased by 50% between 2019 and 2021. Pew cites statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which say there were 1,732 juvenile homicides involving firearms in 2019. In 2022, there were 2,590 juveniles killed with firearms, according to CDC statistics.

For Black youth, homicide is the number one cause of death, according to the CDC. The CDC data does not include the percentage of Black youth who were the victims of gun homicides.

Roby said local officials, including representatives from state, city and county governments have been invited to the forum, as have city and county law enforcement officials.

In addition to sharing perspectives on how gun violence impacts youth, the forum will include a discussion of possible state actions that could be taken that wouldn't be impacted by federal gun laws.

The meeting will also be used to discuss forming a local chapter of Moms Demand Action, a national group that is described as "fighting for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence."

"Hopefully, we can get that going and look at some real legislation," Roby said.

Roby said the groups are passionate about finding solutions to juvenile gun violence.

"I don't want to see another one in a casket," Roby said.