Groups rally outside GOP debate in Simi Valley, all with own message
While the second Republican presidential debate brought heated moments to the Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley, outside was a sea of protesters with their own call-to-actions.
While the second Republican presidential debate brought heated moments to the Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley, outside was a sea of protesters with their own call-to-actions.
No one has emerged as a major Republican alternative to Trump, who holds a commanding polling lead. The central question of the GOP race, increasingly, is whether Trump will even face a credible challenge at all.
Nikki Haley once again had a strong showing, while Ron DeSantis also had a good night. But no-show Donald Trump was the true winner of the second GOP primary debate.
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie accused former President Trump of being afraid to defend his record against fellow Republican opponents and “ducking” them.
Pence is taking a page out of Ronald Reagan's playbook as he seeks to stand out in a crowded field of Republican hopeful nominees.
The GOP field — minus the clear frontrunner — will meet in California on Wednesday night.
Ronald Acuña Jr. was the first to reach the 30-60 club. He just created the 40-70 club.
Donald Trump's would-be Republican rivals squandered precious time on stage indulging in a cacophony of crosstalk.
The Vivaldi browser, which has been in beta testing for iOS devices over the past few months, is ready for a public release.
The candidates might be the same, but shifting battlegrounds, new voters and possible spoilers mean 2024 won’t be a 2020 rerun.
How soon before Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel and "Stranger Things" and come back? Will "SNL" be live from New York soon? Your burning questions answered.
Meta's new Quest 3 mixed-reality headset will allow users to personalize their physical spaces with "augments" -- a series of objects and widgets that are digitally plastered to their real-world environment. "Next year, you'll be able to customize your space with a library of augments that interact with the world in ways that physical objects can't," said Andrew Bosworth, Meta's chief technology officer, during Meta's annual Connect conference Wednesday.
Costco is an outlier in the larger issue hitting the industry.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar had some strong words for Amazon and its efforts to block regulatory guardrails.
The Bucks surprised everyone with a massive trade on Wednesday.
On Wednesday at its annual Connect event, Meta announced its second-gen smart glasses which feature some major hardware upgrades and a wider range of colors and frames.
Snap it up while it's on sale.
Cloud detection and response company Gem Security today announced that it has raised a $23 million Series A round led by GGV Capital, with participation from IBM Ventures and Silicon Valley CISO Investments. It was only in February that Gem announced its $11 million seed round led by Team8, which also participated in this new round. Cloud security is one of those markets, with enterprises quickly adopting cloud-native technologies and moving much of their infrastructure into the cloud -- and often using multiple clouds, which only complicates how they think about their security posture.
The betting market has had a whale of a time getting a handle on Colorado, but things are becoming clearer now.
Busch has four finishes outside the top 30 over his past 11 races and sits last among playoff drivers after crashing at Texas.
When you think about collaborative design tools, chances are you immediately start thinking about Figma, the popular design tool that Adobe wants to acquire for $20 billion (by the way, that acquisition is still pending regulatory approval). A relatively new French startup called Rayon wants to apply the Figma formula to another sector — the architecture, engineering and construction industries. Founded in 2021, Rayon first raised a $1.9 million pre-seed funding round (€1.75 million).