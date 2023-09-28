Groups rally outside GOP debate in Simi Valley, all with own message

TechCrunch

Cloud detection and response company Gem Security today announced that it has raised a $23 million Series A round led by GGV Capital, with participation from IBM Ventures and Silicon Valley CISO Investments. It was only in February that Gem announced its $11 million seed round led by Team8, which also participated in this new round. Cloud security is one of those markets, with enterprises quickly adopting cloud-native technologies and moving much of their infrastructure into the cloud -- and often using multiple clouds, which only complicates how they think about their security posture.