Groups seek to expose sexual predators but most aren’t charged in Centre County. Here’s why

The viral videos have typically followed the same script: A vigilante group that sets out to identify sexual predators posts a video on social media, one that shows someone stammering through an explanation of why they looked for sexual encounters with children.

Thousands watch. Hundreds of comments pour in, some of which identify the person by a combination of their name, job or volunteer work. Others have questions: Have they been arrested? Will they be prosecuted?

The answer in Centre County — and several other counties in Pennsylvania — is most often no. Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna has faced criticism for those decisions, but said his determinations are guided by the law and evidentiary standards.

“It’s my sworn duty to follow the law, not to ignore it. I’m not going to go charge someone with a crime that we can’t prove because by definition it’s not a crime. What we want to do is investigate and actually arrest individuals who are preying on our young. Plain and simple,” Cantorna recently told the Centre Daily Times. “Unfortunately, we have way too much of that and we have many prosecutions here in Centre County. It’s a priority for everyone involved.”

Groups nationwide have increasingly set up stings for people looking for sexual encounters with children, often confronting would-be sexual offenders in public. Videos often include identifying information like licenses plates.

Two of the most high-profile examples in Centre County each involved volunteer firefighters.

A longtime Alpha Fire Co. firefighter was removed from the department in December 2022 after he was filmed saying he received images that depicted child sexual abuse. He attempted to meet with someone he believed was a 15-year-old girl.

Most recently, the Boalsburg Fire Co. posted on Facebook last month that a member was no longer affiliated with the fire company after a viral video showed him also meeting with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old girl.

Neither were charged.

A July ruling from Clearfield County’s top judge found a person violates the state’s unlawful contact with a minor law only if they make contact with a child or a law enforcement officer posing as one.

The ruling tossed out charges against a man, finding the case against him didn’t pass muster. Clearfield County’s top prosecutor said he will no longer prosecute similar cases.

Pennsylvania Rep. Jim Gregory, R-Blair County, introduced a bill last year to make it legal for anyone to go undercover and pose as a child to help law enforcement. He framed it as a way to help police at a time when staffing shortages and retention are serious issues.

It was referred to the House Judiciary Committee in September. The Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association has not taken an official position on the bill, Executive Director Kelly Callihan wrote in an email.

”However, PDAA discourages civilians from conducting their own investigations and confronting suspects,” she wrote. “PDAA acknowledges that so-called predator hunters may have good intentions, but there are legal and ethical rules that govern prosecutions. PDAA urges anyone with information about possible child sexual abuse to immediately report their suspicions to trained law enforcement officials.”

Those working to expose sexual predators, Cantorna said, also often underestimate the potential for violence. Some people have been killed in the confrontations, while others may exhibit other violent behavior.

“When someone lands on an actual career pedophile and criminal you are literally playing Russian roulette,” Cantorna said. “Pretty heavy statement, but you are risking your own safety and perhaps the safety of others that might be in that same vicinity when it occurs.”

Cantorna said he’d rather see people call the police with allegations of potential child sexual abuse than set out on their own.

If someone is confronted before police can launch an investigation, he said there’s “virtually no chance” evidence will exist once investigators attempt to follow up.

“If he or she is exposed to the public, the odds that anything exists within hours after that event are very slim,” Cantorna said. “... Anyone with potential information about a child predator should call law enforcement immediately. That’s why they’re there.”