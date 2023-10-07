Groups show support for domestic violence survivors

Oct. 6—SOUTHERN INDIANA — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and The Center for Women and Families is hosting several events to support survivors and people enduring abusive relationships.

The Center's Southern Indiana and Louisville locations met halfway on the Big Four Bridge Friday as part of the Communities Walk Free From DV event.

"We are walking to say to the community that we are supporting survivors of domestic violence and we refuse to have it happen in our community," said Zenebia Law, the director of services at The Center's location in Jeffersonville. "Really, we need to shed a light on the issue and we need to make sure everyone is aware of what's happening in our community, across Indiana and Kentucky. We are meeting in the middle."

Community members participated in the event and made signs to show support for the cause.

Then they took to the Big Four Bridge and walked, sharing the message.

Hannah Faulkenburg with Community Action of Southern Indiana said it's important to her to attend these events.

"I am a big supporter of The Center and I love to come," she said. "I'm very involved with them and we always try to participate in their events."

Members of the Floyd County Sheriff's Department also showed support.

"I am the program and treatment coordinator inside the (Floyd County) jail, so we are here with our social worker, our transition coordinator, and our lieutenant of the court team," said FCSO Sgt. Kara Hodges. "It's kind of like a personal connection we have. We've met with some of the The Center's girls and we just started a relationship. It's a personal thing, and we know the sheriff's department will back it and say no to domestic violence."

The Jeffersonville Police Department is also working to bring awareness to domestic violence this month.

"Domestic calls are one of the most frequent," said Chief Kenny Kavanaugh. It's an issue that damages individuals, families and its effects ripple throughout the community. Domestic violence is an issue that also affects more women than men."

JPD said that some indicators of an abusive relationship include a person who discourages their partner from spending time away from them, a person who gets jealous when their partner spends time with their friends, a person who controls financial decisions and a person who prevents their partner from working.

"Domestic violence takes many forms, and we can only address this problem through ongoing education and a willingness to help," Kavanaugh said. "Nobody deserves to live in fear."

Law said that statistics from the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence show there's been a 200% increase in lethal domestic violence cases in the state.

"We need to make sure we are shedding light on the issue," Law said. "And supporting survivors. And we are believing them when they disclose to us as friends, families and supporters."

The Center is hosting more events this month to spread awareness.

Chalk the Walk Week runs from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13.

"If you have chalk, go out in your personal homes, neighborhoods, places of employment and write a supportive message to survivors," Law said. "It can be as simple as, 'I believe you.' Just to support. Supportive messages across Southern Indiana is what we are hoping to have happen."