Groups, students calling for action on National Gun Violence Awareness Day

Three local events are happening on National Gun Violence Awareness Day Friday as the issue of gun violence and gun control takes center stage.

In about a three-week span, there were mass shootings in Buffalo, New York; Uvalde, Texas; and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

First, Attorney General Bob Ferguson and others will join the Alliance for Gun Responsibility at an 11 a.m. news conference in North Seattle.

The group said it will be honoring the victims of recent mass shootings and demanding action from state and federal lawmakers to prevent gun violence.

Second, King County Executive Dow Constantine will help the Regional Peacekeepers Collective hand out gun safety equipment Friday morning in the Starbucks parking lot at 306 23rd Avenue South in Seattle from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Lock boxes and trigger locks will be available to the first 100 residents at each location of the Safer Summer Initiative Launch.

The equipment will also be handed out at the Grocery Outlet parking lot in Skyway at 11445 69th Place South from noon to 1:30 p.m., and at the Kent City Hall Square at 220 Fourth Avenue South from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Third, students at Mason Middle School in Tacoma will be holding a protest against gun violence. Parents are invited to accompany their students and meet on the field at 3 p.m.

In the last few weeks, Seattle Public Schools students have joined thousands of other students across Washington who walked out of school or held demonstrations demanding gun control.

Many students who aren’t old enough to vote say Gov. Jay Inslee needs to hold a special session to ban semi-automatic weapons.

They also want schools to have one mental health counselor for every 200 students.

“Kids are terrified to go to school every day. And as long as people are terrified to go to school, we are going to be talking about it. We are not going to be silent,” said high school senior Syd Walter.

The events are happening on the first day of Wear Orange weekend, a national campaign dedicated to raising awareness about gun violence.

This year, several Seattle landmarks, including Lumen Field and T-Mobile Park, will light up orange throughout the weekend.







