Groups trade gunfire off Blackstone, Fresno police say. Cars hit and man hospitalized

An exchange of gunfire in a parking lot in Fresno sent one person to the hospital early Sunday.

Police responded just after midnight to multiple shots fired on the southwest corner of North Blackstone and West Bullard avenues near Switch Nightclub.

Fresno police Lt. Leslie Williams said officers found vehicles that had been struck by gunfire and additional evidence indicating there had been shots fired between two groups hanging out in the lot.

Williams said neither group had visited any of the nearby businesses, but were just in the parking lot when a disturbance began and the shots were fired. As officers were canvassing for shell casings, police received a call of a shooting victim that showed up at a local hospital.

The man, who appears to be in his 20s, was shot in the lower body. His injury is considered non-life threatening, Williams said.

Williams said the two vehicles involved were described only as one white and another that was silver or gray. It’s unknown how many people were involved, Williams said.

A large portion of the parking lot was blocked off because there was evidence throughout, including the vehicles that were struck by gunfire, Williams said.

Detectives were canvassing for surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.