Groups urge Community Benefits Agreement for stadiums before putting tax on ballot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Legislators say they are set to vote Monday on whether to put an extension of a 3/8 cent sales tax on the ballot to support stadiums for the Royals and Chiefs for the next 40 years.

That tax would be part of the effort to keep the baseball Royals and football Chiefs in Jackson County. But there are still plenty of things to be determined, including where the Royals might relocate.

At a Stadium Improvement Committee meeting in Jackson County Thursday questions were mostly focused on what’s referred to as a Community Benefits Agreement.

That discussion took place as Jackson County Executive Frank White was said to be trying to hammer out a deal with the Kansas City Royals on a new stadium and extension of that sales tax.

“I know that the billionaire owners are whispering that if they don’t get their way they will take their ball and go home, to be clear their way is taxpayers buying and paying for a stadium then getting almost nothing in return,” Gary Thomas a United Auto Worker Local leader told committee members.

“I can tell you without a doubt, our members would not support a sales tax until there’s a community benefits agreement that’s going to guarantee them the kind of jobs and living conditions that all people deserve,” Jeremy Hodge, Missouri Workers Center Director, also told the committee.

The Royals have said from the beginning of listening sessions there will be a strong Community Benefits Agreement. But some groups who want things like union labor, living wages, and affordable housing say the club has since left the table, saying those discussions were premature. But as a vote looms, they say if not now, when?

“Going forward with a sales tax, you don’t have a Community Benefits Agreement, you don’t have a lease, you don’t have a location, this seems extremely premature to us,” Gina Chiala, executive director of Heartland Center for Jobs, said.

“I think we need a Community Benefits Agreement before there’s on any vote on our taxpayer dollars. It’s my hard earned money coming out of my pocket,’ Stand Up KC organizer Bill Thompson said.

The committee’s chair said from polling he conducted at a town hall, voters aren’t ready to support a sales tax with what they know right now.

“It is clear from all of these that a swing vote today or in April, there needs to be more clear and transparent information provided to taxpayers in Jackson County as well as many other things that would help drive voters to a yes,” County Legislator Manuel Abarca said.

One of the only mentions of stadium location today came from Legislator Sean Smith who asked for a show of hands who wanted to see the team move downtown? A majority in attendance were in favor of the Royals staying at Kauffman Stadium. That’s something the team has said isn’t financially viable because of stadium repair costs.

