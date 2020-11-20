Groupware Technology Named to Silicon Valley Business Journal's 2020 Fastest Growing Private Companies List

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Groupware Technology, Inc., a leading Northern California IT solutions provider recently acquired by Trace3, announced today that it has been named on the Silicon Valley Business Journal's 2020 list of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Silicon Valley. Companies were recognized for their year-over-year revenue growth from 2017-2019.

Groupware offers its clients distinct value as a preferred solutions provider for in-demand technologies such as cloud and AI. Groupware's ability to evolve with the IT landscape into a professional services focused integrator has distinguished the company in a highly competitive market.

"We are honored to be recognized among an elite group of Silicon Valley companies who have demonstrated consistent growth in the region," stated Mike Thompson, CEO of Groupware. "Our inclusion in the Fastest Growing Private Companies list is a testament to our organic growth and steadfast focus to stay on top of a rapidly evolving IT environment. The timing could not better as we launch an exciting new chapter by joining forces with Trace3. Together, we will strengthen the portfolio of solutions and services we can offer to customers."

Groupware also was ranked #18 on the Silicon Valley Business Journal's 2020 list of the Top 50 Largest Private Companies in the Silicon Valley, announced by the publication in July.

The 2020 Fastest Growing Private Companies list is available to subscribers in today's online edition of the Silicon Valley Business Journal

About Groupware Technology

Groupware Technology, Inc. is a leading IT solutions provider specializing in data centers, cloud, data and AI, networking, security, applications, rack integration services and first call support. We deliver these innovative technology services to world-class companies to help them achieve mission-critical objectives, lower costs, improve agility, and increase competitive advantages. We are committed to helping our customers optimize, integrate, and automate their IT assets, as well as evaluate and implement robust new technologies and cloud-centric infrastructure models. For more information, contact (408) 540-0090 or visit www.groupwaretech.com.

