Grove City man charged with attempted homicide after trying to run over troopers

May 16—LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — State police are looking for a Grove City man after police said he was involved in a chase that ended in him trying to run over state troopers.

John Roy Barlow, 58, of Grove City, is being sought on charges of attempted homicide after a reported incident at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

State police said troopers attempted to serve a warrant against Barlow in the 200 block of Brent Road, Liberty Township.

Upon arrival, they found Barlow in a pickup truck, but he failed to obey commands to exit the vehicle. Instead, he drove away from the residence and police gave chase.

Police said Barlow drove off the road into an area of rough terrain, where troopers lost sight of him and began a search on foot.

Troopers found Barlow in the truck a considerable distance from the road. Barlow again ignored commands to exit the vehicle, and instead drove directly at a trooper, causing police to shoot at him.

Barlow fled the scene in the vehicle.