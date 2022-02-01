Grove City man charged with murder after stabbing mother more than 20 times

A man was arrested by Grove City police Monday night, charged with stabbing his mother to death.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. Monday at the suspect's apartment on the 2900 block of Addison Drive.

According to court records, 24-year-old Dorian White is accused of killing his mother, 46-year-old Melissa Graham.

An affidavit filed in Franklin County Municipal Court states White told police he had called Graham to bring him groceries at his apartment on Addison Drive. When Graham arrived, police said White met her outside, sprayed her with mace and then stabbed her more than 20 times.

"He only stopped because he got tired," the court affidavit said.

Graham was rushed to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, but died from her injuries.

Grove City police said they found White walking with a knife in a parking lot near the crime scene. After being taken into custody, White confessed to the stabbing, police said.

White has been charged with aggravated murder and is currently being held in the Franklin County jail.

