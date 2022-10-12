Grove City man to be tried for wife's beating death

Oct. 11—MERCER — The Grove City man accused of beating his wife to death with a dumbbell in June 2021 is scheduled for trial later this month.

Randall Harland Leaf, 59, remains in Mercer County Jail for allegedly killing his wife, Gretchen Pallack, 58.

He's facing charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault, criminal homicide and third-degree murder.

Pre-trial meetings in Mercer County Common Pleas Court have been ongoing.

Online court records show that the trial is set to start at 9 a.m. Oct. 17 with Judge Ronald D. Amrhein Jr. presiding.

If convicted of the most serious charges, Leaf could go to jail for life.

He is being represented by attorney Martell Harris of Pittsburgh.

The incident in question happened on June 16, 2021, at 129 S. Broad St. in downtown Grove City, where the couple had been living and working; they have a teenage son.

The street-level part of the building housed their now-closed business, Superior Bedding, and they lived in an apartment in the lower level.

Grove City police have reported that they were dispatched to the property to check on a man who told 911 he was "bleeding and dying."

Police had to open a rear door with a crowbar because all other access points were locked.

They found Leaf lying on the living room floor with self-inflicted injuries to both arms and his throat.

An ambulance took Leaf to the hospital, and he had said something about a woman being downstairs, police said.

Police knew he meant Pallack because they were familiar with the business and family.

They found a bloody Pallack lying face down on the bedroom floor. A dumbbell was nearby.

An emergency medical technician on scene confirmed that she had no pulse and was deceased. Mercer County Coroner John Libonati determined that Pallack died of head injuries.

Police tracked down the son to make sure he was safe. He later told police that he had heard his parents arguing earlier that day.

The teen had been heading down the stairs to his parents when he heard a "thud." He went back upstairs and was followed by Leaf, who said "I did it. I killed her," police said.

Leaf threatened to take his own life and started cutting himself with a kitchen knife. The boy left the building, locking the door behind him.

