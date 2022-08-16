Grove City, Minnesota, man to serve probation, no prison in crash while passenger was overdosing

Aug. 16—LITCHFIELD

— A Grove City man who said he was rushing to seek medical assistance for a female passenger who was overdosing will serve probation rather than prison in the crash that seriously injured the woman.

Austin Thomas Klinghagen, 31, was sentenced July 18 in Meeker County District Court to five years of supervised probation and 102 days in jail, with credit for 102 days already served, on a felony conviction of criminal vehicular operation for the June 2021 rollover crash near Dassel.

Judge Stephanie Beckman granted a stay of imposition, which means successful completion of his probation will result in a misdemeanor conviction on Klinghagen's record. Conditions of the sentence include not using alcohol or drugs except as prescribed, and completing and following all recommendations of chemical dependency treatment.

The sentence represents a downward departure from the presumptive sentence, which would be 38 months in prison based on Klinghagen's criminal history score, according to a letter from the Meeker County Attorney's Office.

The defense motion seeking the departure said that Klinghagen's passenger had ingested what could be lethal amounts of illegal drugs, and his actions were focused solely on seeking help for her. The motion goes on to argue that the rollover was caused by Klinghagen seeking to find the nearest location for medical assistance while also administering mouth to mouth.

According to the motion, the woman told the court in her impact statement that Klinghagen saved her life.

The departure report Judge Beckman filed with the sentencing order listed several factors leading to the lesser sentence: the defendant's amenability to probation and treatment, his remorse and acceptance of responsibility, the agreement of the victim to the departure and the fact there was no objection from the prosecutor.

Klinghagen pleaded guilty in February to felony criminal vehicular operation as part of a plea agreement that included he be granted conditional release for in-patient treatment. Court documents show his release from jail was granted in April to be transferred to in-patient treatment in East Grand Forks.

A Meeker County sheriff's deputy who responded to the accident June 9, 2021, near Dassel found a car on its roof in the ditch and Klinghagen holding an unresponsive female, according to the criminal complaint. She was struggling to breathe, and the deputy attended to her, including use of a bag valve mask, to assist until paramedics arrived.

According to the complaint, she regained consciousness and complained of numbness and right eye pain, right hip pain and had short-term memory issues.

She was flown via helicopter to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis due to the seriousness of her injuries. A provider from HCMC said the woman suffered a bruised heart attributed to the crash.

Klinghagen admitted to consuming alcohol and suboxone — a medication used to treat opioid use disorder — earlier in the day, the complaint states. A breath test showed no alcohol, but he failed field sobriety tests.

Klinghagen said he drove to Dassel to pick up the woman and believed she was under the influence.

He pulled over to assist with her breathing but began to drive again while still tending to her, according to the complaint. He said he was not looking at the road while driving and that caused him to drive into the ditch.