COSHOCTON − A Grove City woman was sentenced recently in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court by Judge Robert Batchelor for drug trafficking.

Jennifer Marcum, 43, was indicted in April with one count of trafficking in methamphetamine, a schedule two controlled substance. The first-degree felony charge carried a specification that the incident happened within 1,000 feet of Conesville Elementary School.

Marcum entered a guilty plea to the charge on Oct. 21. As part of a plea deal, the Coshocton County Prosecutor's Office agreed to take no position on sentencing or oppose a pre-sentence investigation.

Marcum was sentenced to an indefinite term of 7 to 10.5 years in prison with the minimum term mandatory, meaning she is not a candidate for early release. A sentencing memorandum filed with the court stated Marcum was seeking a minimum five year prison term.

The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office said Marcum was the subject of a traffic stop at 6:19 p.m. April 4 on Ohio 16, near Township Road 287. She was in a silver 2014 Ford station wagon. The vehicle had no license plate displayed.

K-9 officer Charli indicated on the vehicle and it was searched. A large amount of drugs was seized. Marcum and an unidentified male were taken into custody at the scene.

The sentencing memorandum stated Marcum was transporting 82 grams of methamphetamine to sell to a confidential informant was found in her purse. She was a passenger in the station wagon. Wile transporting between 15 and 150 grams of meth is a second-degree felony, the charge went to a first-degree felony based on the drugs being transported on a public highway and near a school, court documents stated.

Information provided by Coshocton County Common Please Court and Coshocton County Prosecutor's Office.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Grove City woman gets 7 years for drug trafficking