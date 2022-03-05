Grove holds press conference to draw support for human-trafficking legislation

Mar. 5—As a young girl, Odessa Perkins should have been playing with dolls and trying on cute dresses.

Instead, she sprayed on perfume, wore revealing clothes and was then molested, raped and sold to the highest bidder daily.

"I made it out through sheer determination," Perkins said Friday. "And now with Senate Bill 1042, this (legislation) will help others just like me make it out as well. In the famous words of (renowned activist and mother of Emmett Till) Mamie Till-Mobley, 'What happens to one of us should be the business of all of us.'"

Perkins spoke at a press conference Friday held by state Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, to garner support for SB 1042. The bill would reclassify human trafficking as a violent and serious felony. Prosecutors would then be able to seek harsher penalties because the crime falls under California's three-strikes law.

The state's three-strikes law increases the prison sentences of persons convicted of felonies who have been previously convicted of a violent or serious felony, and limits the ability of these offenders to receive a punishment other than a prison sentence, according to the Legislative Analyst's Office website.

Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, whose office is a co-sponsor of the bill, said human trafficking is a non-violent and non-serious felony in California. The offense is placed on the same level as theft or vandalism, she added at the press conference, which was attended by a number of law enforcement officials and the Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault.

"That is unjust," Zimmer said. She added the average victim is 11 to 12 years old and forced to engage in 10 to 15 sex acts a night while working daily.

Furthermore, rape and child molestation are violent crimes, the district attorney said. Many sex-trafficking victims suffer these offenses, but their human trafficker would not be charged with a crime categorized violent or serious under current law.

Story continues

Many victims of sex trafficking are subjected to violence daily, said Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood, a speaker at the press conference.

"This (bill) is a game-changer for people who traffic (victims)," Youngblood added.

Bakersfield Police Department Chief Greg Terry said he is extremely hopeful this legislation will become law in order to hold those accountable. He added human trafficking affects those most vulnerable — such as the young, mentally ill and those battling substance abuse.

"It affects them for their entire life in an unimaginable way," Terry said.

The bill was introduced Feb. 15 and referred to the Senate's Public Safety Committee on Feb. 23. Grove said she hopes the bill will pass through the Legislature and receive Gov. Gavin Newsom's signature this year.

Perkins said she supports this bill because it sends a clear message to human traffickers.

"This is a vicious and very serious crime — it's always been," Perkins said.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @idesai98 on Twitter.