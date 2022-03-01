Grove introduces bill to increase penalties for human traffickers

Feb. 28—State Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, has introduced a bill that would increase the penalties for human traffickers.

Senate Bill 1042 would reclassify human trafficking as a violent and serious felony, making those convicted of it subject to the state's Three Strikes law.

The Three Strikes law extends the sentences for those convicted of certain crimes like murder, robbery or rape. Anyone convicted three times of a crime covered by the law must be sentenced 25 years to life in prison. Those with two strikes receive a doubled sentence, along with those who have two strikes who are also convicted of any additional felony.

In a news release Monday, Grove said the law was meant to reduce a crime that has "run rampant in our state."

"California has been the epicenter of the human trafficking problem for far too long," she said. "We must take action immediately to stop this modern-day slave trade and protect the most vulnerable people in our communities."

Grove previously introduced a resolution recognizing January 2022 as Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

Advocates and experts say violence is often inherent to human trafficking. The American Academy of Pediatrics says victims often suffer violence and psychological manipulation, leading to an increased risk of a variety of mental and substance abuse disorders.

Jenna McKaye, a human trafficking survivor quoted in Grove's news release, said the violence and trauma she was subjected to led to long-term mental and physical effects.

"Anyone who sells human beings for any purpose needs to be held fully accountable and we need to send the message that it is not tolerated in the state of California or anywhere," she said.

Dustin Contreras, co-director of the Kern Coalition Against Human Trafficking, said the bill fell in line with the rest of the state's human trafficking laws, which he categorized as being the strictest in the United States.

"This is how we are reacting to traffickers," he said of the bill in a phone interview with The Californian. "As we see more and more violence in anti-human trafficking work, severe violence that is causing injuries bordering death, there has to be something in there for the victims to get justice."

Under current state law, a person convicted of human trafficking may face a minimum sentence of five years in prison. If the conviction involves the use of force of fear with a minor, the sentence extends to 15 years to life in prison.

"Human traffickers exploit women and children through violence and manipulation, condemning them to lives of modern-day slavery and sexual abuse," Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a statement. "This legislation will ensure that traffickers cannot avoid prison, will establish penalties for repeat offenders, and will prevent traffickers from receiving early parole. It is time that California treats human traffickers as the serious and violent felons they are by ensuring that penalties for their crimes reflect the immeasurable damage done to trafficking victims."

SB 1042 has been transferred to the senate's Public Safety Committee and is expected to be considered on March 8.

You can reach Sam Morgen at 661-395-7415. You may also follow him on Twitter @smorgenTBC.