Groveland Four: Florida judge exonerates Black men falsely accused of rape in 1949

Nathan Place
Walter Irvin, Samuel Shepherd and Charles Greenlee (left to right) were posthumously pardoned along with Ernest Thomas after being wrongly convicted of the rape of a 17-year-old white girl in 1949 (AP)
After more than 70 years, A Florida judge has cleared the names of the “Groveland Four,” the four Black men falsely accused of rape and assault in an infamous 1949 case.

On Monday, a Lake County judge officially dismissed the charges against Charles Greenlee, Walter Irvin, Samuel Shepherd, and Ernest Thomas.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

