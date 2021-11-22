Groveland Four: Florida judge exonerates Black men falsely accused of rape in 1949
After more than 70 years, A Florida judge has cleared the names of the “Groveland Four,” the four Black men falsely accused of rape and assault in an infamous 1949 case.
On Monday, a Lake County judge officially dismissed the charges against Charles Greenlee, Walter Irvin, Samuel Shepherd, and Ernest Thomas.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow