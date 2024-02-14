In Groveland, identifying a 'brownfield area' might encourage developers

GROVELAND — Say the word “brownfield,” and images of land contaminated with chemicals pop into people’s heads. However, the city of Groveland is using it to offer financial incentives for developers on land not touched by pollution.

City Council will vote on Feb. 25 to consider creating a “brownfield area” within its 1,550-acre community redevelopment district (CRA.) That district includes the city’s downtown. “It’s the hole in the doughnut,” Timothy Maslow, community development director, said, referring to the underdeveloped downtown. “It meets the very definition of a blighted area.”

Under Florida law, ‘“Brownfield area” means "a contiguous area of one or more brownfield sites, some of which may not be contaminated, and which has been designated by a local government by resolution.” The law states that it may include all or portions of community redevelopment areas, enterprise zones, empowerment zones, other such designated economically deprived areas.

It also applies to designated federal Environmental Protection Agency-designated pilot projects.

Developers might qualify for numerous financial incentives — everything from permit costs to advertising. It could include a waiver of transportation impact fees, flexible parking standards, relaxed inspection and review, reduced or a waiver on business taxes, low- or no-interest loans and other city help, Brooke Worthington, assistant community development director, said.

The city has already talked with two interested developers, Maslow said.

Included in the Feb. 25 resolution is the creation of the Groveland Milestone and the South Regional Park brownfield areas.

Milestone, along U.S. 27 near the Florida’s Turnpike entrance, includes a dilapidated former motel and gas station. A developer has plans for 22 acres called “The Grove” with 320 multifamily units and 10 townhomes, according to the city’s website.

The gas station site could have some pollution, qualifying it as a brownfield area. The 100-acre park, on the west side of town, was once a wastewater treatment sprayfield site for Clermont. Grant money may be available from the federal Environmental Protection Agency.

South Lake, like much of the county, was once home to thousands of acres of orange groves. That changed in the early 1980s with devastating freezes that wiped out the trees. Because it happened so long ago, it is doubtful any traces of pesticide remain, Maslow said.

Another improvement that is coming to the city is the realignment of State Road 50 by the Florida Department of Transportation, which should make the downtown area pedestrian-friendly, Maslow said.

Some of the city council members were on the board 10 years ago and were reluctant to embrace the idea, fearing that the thought of potential pollution might lower property values, but they are now “very on board,” Maslow said.

The city has become one of the fastest growing communities in the area over a 10-year period, going from less than 1,000 residents to more than 25,000, Maslow said.

Much of that growth has occurred within its 3,400-acre utility service area. The city provides water, wastewater treatment, and reclaimed water, which is used for irrigation.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Is having a 'brownfield area' in town bad for business? Maybe not.