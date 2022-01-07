‘Groveling’ Ted Cruz Mocked After Extremely Awkward Tucker Carlson Interview

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) found his name trending Thursday on social media for all the wrong reasons after what critics called a “groveling” and “humiliating” appearance on Fox News.

And it all started after he finally said something honest about the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, when Donald Trump supporters attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Cruz this week called it a “violent terrorist attack,” in line with a Jan. 7, 2021, statement he made calling it “a despicable act of terrorism.”

Those comments enraged far-right conspiracy theorist Tucker Carlson, a confessed liar who called him out over it on Fox News this week.

On Thursday, Cruz went on Carlson’s show to bend the knee, calling his own comments “sloppy” and “dumb.”

But in one of the most uncomfortable moments on Fox News, Carlson wasn’t buying it:

Here's the full clip. After Cruz says he used "sloppy phrasing" when he called 1/6 a "violent terrorist attack," Carlson says his explanation "doesn't even make sense." Quite the back and forth here as Cruz essentially pleads with Tucker and his audience for forgiveness. pic.twitter.com/0GYxn1yOLC — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) January 7, 2022

That led to Cruz becoming the topic of the night on Twitter:

Holy smokes. Are you surprised @tedcruz just backed down from @TuckerCarlson’s attack on him last night for Cruz calling January 6 a “terrorist attack?” Cruz folded like a card table. We know Cruz won’t defend his wife but now he won’t even defend…Ted Cruz? — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 7, 2022

I’m beginning to think Ted Cruz hates Ted Cruz even more than I hate Ted Cruz.



And I really hate Ted Cruz. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) January 7, 2022

Ted Cruz grovels apologetically to Tucker Carlson for his "sloppy" comments about January 6 being a "terrorist attack" pic.twitter.com/ZBPgLLBWIL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 7, 2022

Ted Cruz is apparently addicted to humiliating himself. https://t.co/Pmiz8CgP0t — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) January 7, 2022

Ted Cruz accurately describing the political violence of Trump supporters on January 6th as terrorism and then immediately going on Tucker for a Maoist self-criticism and humiliation session over it is a fitting capstone to the day. — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) January 7, 2022

On the one hand, arrest and deport the Murdoch family. On the other hand, devote an entire 24-hour cable channel to humiliating Ted Cruz https://t.co/HC9OhOat3g — Jason (@longwall26) January 7, 2022

I’m not sure you could find a more pathetic figure in politics if you tried. Who would’ve guessed that blaming his Cancun getaway on his daughter would be Ted Cruz’s high water mark? https://t.co/XWpexaTogL — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) January 7, 2022

I didn't watch the whole Tucker/Ted clip. Did it end in boar on the floor? — Schooley (@Rschooley) January 7, 2022

Ted Cruz is so spineless that he even posted the groveling he did to Tucker begging for forgiveness for telling the truth last night. 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/nZ2siaYvt3 — Russell Foster for Texas (@RussellFosterTX) January 7, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.