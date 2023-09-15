Grover Beach man accused of attacking, strangling his mother arrested, police say

A Grover Beach man accused of strangling his 72-year-old mother was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, according to the Pismo Beach Police Department.

Police responded at 5:26 p.m. Wednesday to reports of an assault in northern Pismo Beach and found “an injured victim who had been choked by her adult son,” the agency said in a Friday news release.

An investigation revealed Grover Beach resident Mark Foulks Jones IV “attacked the victim, strangling her until near unconsciousness, telling her he was going to kill her,” police said in the release.

Jones, 45, fled the scene before police arrived, the release said.

On Thursday, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office detained Jones at Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez, police said.

Jones was arrested and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, terrorist threats and elder abuse, police said.

He was being held at the jail Friday in lieu of $515,000 bail.

Police said Jones’ alleged victim was provided with an emergency protective order, and “ultimately medically cleared at the hospital following the assault.”

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the Pismo Beach Police Department’s Detectives Bureau at 805-773-2208.