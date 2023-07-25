Grover Beach police arrest man after stabbing sends victim to the hospital

The Grover Beach Police Department arrested a man in connection to a stabbing early Tuesday morning that sent a victim to the hospital, the agency said.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing at the 500 block of West Grand Ave. around 3:19 a.m., Grover Beach police said in a Twitter post.

One male victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident, police said.

A man was arrested in connection to the crime and was in custody Tuesday pending further investigation, police said.

The Grover Beach Police Department asks anyone with information to call 805-473-4511.

Grover Beach Police Department responds to a report of a stabbing on July 25, 2023.