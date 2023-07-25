Grover Beach police arrest man after stabbing sends victim to the hospital
The Grover Beach Police Department arrested a man in connection to a stabbing early Tuesday morning that sent a victim to the hospital, the agency said.
Officers responded to reports of a stabbing at the 500 block of West Grand Ave. around 3:19 a.m., Grover Beach police said in a Twitter post.
One male victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident, police said.
A man was arrested in connection to the crime and was in custody Tuesday pending further investigation, police said.
The Grover Beach Police Department asks anyone with information to call 805-473-4511.
Assault with a Deadly Weapon
At 3:19AM, officers were dispatched to a stabbing in the 500 blk of Grand Ave. One male victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and a male suspect is in custody with charges pending further investigation. pic.twitter.com/QHYd5od44j
— Grover Beach Police (@Grover_BeachPD) July 25, 2023