Grover Beach police use infrared drone to catch vehicle theft suspect: ‘YOU CAN’T HIDE’

The Grover Beach Police Department used an infrared drone to catch a person suspected of stealing a vehicle, according to the agency.

Grover Beach police have recovered three occupied stolen vehicles since Saturday, the agency said in a Twitter post.

In one case over the weekend, police said, the suspect fled the scene and hid in thick brush and trees in the middle of the night.

Grover Beach Police Department Commander Jim Munro told The Tribune via email that officers used a drone with an infrared camera, which can see heat sources at night, to locate the suspect.

“YOU CAN RUN, BUT YOU CAN’T HIDE!” the agency wrote on Twitter.

Grover Beach Police Department used a drone with an infrared camera to arrest a car theft suspect in the middle of the night during the weekend of June 9, 2023.

Grover Beach police worked with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office to arrest the suspect, police said in the post.

The drivers of two other stolen vehicles were also arrested, the agency said.