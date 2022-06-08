Grover Beach police investigate threat to elementary school

Grover Beach police investigated a possible school threat made on social media Tuesday afternoon.

According to a Grover Beach Police Department news release, police were notified of a “concerning social media post regarding possible threats to Grover Heights Elementary School.”

The department worked with Lucia Mar Unified School District staff to start an investigation.

According to the release, police discovered that an 11-year-old student of the district had posted the threat. He was contacted at a residence in Oceano and the threat was determined to not be credible, police said.

The student did not have access to weapons and admitted that the threat was posted as a joke, according to the release.

He will not face criminal charges due to his age, police said, and the school district is following up on the incident internally.

“We thank those that brought this concerning social media post to our attention,” police said in the release. “If you see something, say something.”