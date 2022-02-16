Grover Beach police searching for theft suspect caught on camera

The Grover Beach Police Department is searching for a suspect captured on camera in a theft that occurred on Atlantic City Avenue last week.

The department said on Twitter that the suspect appears to have an ankle monitor on his left leg.

The department posted a photo of the man — wearing a backwards black cap, glasses and shorts — reaching under a covering of property in a driveway.

Anyone with information should call Officer Walid Elsayed at 805-473-4511.

Do you know this person?



If so, we'd like to speak with him in regards to a theft that occurred on Atlantic City last week. The suspect appears to have an ankle monitor on his left ankle.



Contact Officer Elsayed at 805-473-4511.

GBPD Case #22-0234 pic.twitter.com/GUQHyJecxu — Grover Beach Police (@Grover_BeachPD) February 16, 2022