Grover Beach police searching for theft suspect caught on camera

Nick Wilson
·1 min read

The Grover Beach Police Department is searching for a suspect captured on camera in a theft that occurred on Atlantic City Avenue last week.

The department said on Twitter that the suspect appears to have an ankle monitor on his left leg.

The department posted a photo of the man — wearing a backwards black cap, glasses and shorts — reaching under a covering of property in a driveway.

Anyone with information should call Officer Walid Elsayed at 805-473-4511.

Grover Beach police are searching for this man, a suspect in a theft that was caught on camera. He appears to be wearing an ankle monitor on his left leg.
Grover Beach police are searching for this man, a suspect in a theft that was caught on camera. He appears to be wearing an ankle monitor on his left leg.
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories