Grover Beach police seek men who tried to steal catalytic converter. Do you recognize them?

The Grover Beach Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two men suspected of trying to steal a catalytic converter Tuesday, the department said on social media.

The men were caught on camera early Tuesday morning attempting to take a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked in the 1400 block of West Grand Avenue, police said.

One suspect was wearing “a pretty unique red and black tracksuit,” police said, and the other sported gray pants, a black long-sleeve top and a black baseball cap.

When the two men were confronted, they fled the scene, police said.

The Grover Beach Police Department asks anyone with information to submit a confidential tip to Officer Lopez at 805-473-4511 or via SLO County Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP (7867).

