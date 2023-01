The Grover Beach Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find a missing woman.

Terri Rodman, 65, was reported missing in the Grover Beach area, police said via Twitter on Saturday.

She was last seen driving a 2015 Infiniti with the license number 8NOA725, the agency said.

Police asked anyone who sees Rodman to contact the department at 805-473-4511 and refer to case No. 22-1809.