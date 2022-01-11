Grover Cleveland Pauter, accused 'firebug' in Lenawee County, set ablaze 21 fires

Dan Cherry is a Lenawee County historian.

Editor's note: This is the first of a three-part series.

From 1924 to 1926, residents of Lenawee and Hillsdale counties, particularly business owners and farmers, held their collective breath. Mysterious fires — 21 in all — were destroying tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of property, and no one knew by whom or why.

Who was the mysterious “firebug” and what was the next target?

In December 1926, as a Hudson man was being interviewed for a domestic violence incident, the two-year mystery was solved by police, including the loss of the Addison Public Schools building two years before.

These newspaper photos are the only known pictures of Grover Pauter, left, and Bessie Stuck. While being charged for assault crimes in 1926, police found through interviews with Stuck that Pauter was responsible for 21 fires across two years in Lenawee and Hillsdale counties.

The story of Grover Cleveland Pauter dates back at least two decades before his compulsive urgings to burn buildings took over. He was born May 28, 1885, in Lenawee County to George and Subina Pauter. Even as a young person, Pauter found himself heading down a path that would include court hearings and jail cells.

On Feb. 16, 1901, Pauter, 15, went before Justice C.P. Miller “for raising a sparrow order.” Pauter was released on a suspended sentence for the crime where he raised the birds solely for the purpose of killing them and collecting a bounty. At the time, a "sparrow bounty" had been set, as the bird population was out of control and people were being paid for each sparrow killed and turned in. Upon reaching adulthood, Pauter married, first to Hazel Pauter. He filed for divorce in late December 1909, with nothing more on the matter recorded in the Telegram columns. He then married Bessie Stuck of Hudson.

The next public indication of Pauter’s escalating troubled life first appeared a few years later, when he was 29 years old.

In September 1914, Pauter and two others were arrested for violating the county local option law — the local limitation or prohibition of dealing in alcohol and liquor. Pauter’s home in Hudson had been raided by Lenawee County sheriff's officers after the department received numerous complaints about Pauter. The search yielded a large quantity of beer, whisky, and cherry and apricot cordials, as well as a stash of alcohol. He pleaded guilty Sept. 21 and was sentenced to 90 days in a Detroit jail and assigned $107 in fines and court costs. When asked if he had anything to say about his crimes, Pauter simply said, “Nothing.”

By June 1915, Pauter and his wife were in the midst of a messy divorce. Pauter himself was also in trouble for another incident. He was arrested, tried and convicted that same month for assaulting his father-in-law, Sumner Sawdy.

In mid-April 1919, Bessie Pauter was granted a separation decree from Grover on the “grounds of cruelty.” Accounts at the time do not specify what happened in the three years before the first proceedings for divorce and the final decree. However, he married Patience Van Etten May 1, 1919, in Adrian, wasting no time getting back into married life. He was 33; she was 19.

On June 12, 1922, Pauter’s house on Mechanic Street in Hudson, next to the Hazen Manufacturing Co. factory, caught fire. Damage was confined to the roof and second story. Pauter was said to not have been home at the time.

On Aug. 4, 1924, Pauter was arraigned in court on an assault and battery charge filed by his brother, Arthur. The outcome of the hearing set for Aug. 12, was not published. Arthur himself had a number of run-ins with local law enforcement, although his brother would go on to commit more heinous acts.

In the 1920s, psychological services were still in development, with Sigmund Freud and others still discovering emotional wellness functions and needs. Aside from convictions, fines and jail time for assault, Pauter was left to his own devices on manifesting impulses to commit crimes. It was shortly after Pauter’s assault charge on his brother — the late fall of 1924 — that the “mysterious” fires began across Lenawee and Hillsdale counties.

In the next part of this series, Pauter begins his incendiary crime spree.

