Grover man accused in Capitol bomb threat set to be released and return home, court documents say

A Cleveland County man accused of claiming to have a bomb in a pickup truck near the U.S. Capitol in August 2021 is set to be released from jail on Monday and return home on house arrest, according to new court documents.

Floyd Ray Roseberry, 50, of Grover, drove to Washington on Aug. 19, 2021 and parked his black pickup truck on the sidewalk outside of the Library of Congress and began livestreaming on Facebook and demanding to speak with President Joe Biden, claiming he had a bomb in his tool box.

Roseberry surrendered to law enforcement following an hours-long standoff that prompted a massive police response and the evacuations of government buildings in the area.

Roseberry remains charged with the use of weapons of mass destruction and threats to use explosive materials. He faces up to life in prison if he is convicted.

The Grover man is set to leave the D.C. jail on Monday, according to a new order this week by U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras, who overruled a government request to keep Roseberry in custody in his trial.

Once Roseberry is back in Cleveland County, he will be placed on house arrest under the supervision of his wife and will wear an ankle monitor.

Roseberry must keep an appointment with a psychiatrist to ensure he stays properly medicated.

Roseberry’s defense team blamed his behavior last August on an Adderall and Valium prescription by his North Carolina doctor that was intended to treat his bipolar disorder and PTSD, but instead caused him to have “manic and psychotic episodes.”

The D.C. jail modified Roseberry’s medication once he was taken into custody and he has been stable ever since, according to court filings.

Roseberry’s trial has not been scheduled.

