Grover man accused in Capitol threat wants out of jail ahead of trial

A Cleveland County man accused of claiming to have a bomb in a pickup truck near the U.S. Capitol in August 2021 has been in jail and wants to be released.

Floyd Ray Roseberry, 49, of Grover, surrendered to law enforcement following an hours-long standoff on Aug. 19, 2021, that prompted a massive police response and the evacuations of government buildings in the area.

At his competency hearing on Sept. 22, authorities said Roseberry’s medications were changed and as a result, a doctor concluded that he is competent to stand trial.

Roseberry has been charged with threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction and threat by explosives. He was indicted on both counts and his attorney entered a not guilty plea, officials told Channel 9.

The charges against Roseberry carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Roseberry, was locked up nearly a year ahead of a trial and said his wife is sick, so he wants to get out to see her, officials said on May 6, 2022. Roseberry said he will return to jail after that.

Roseberry said he has been a good inmate and has helped correctional officers while in jail.

The defendant’s lawyer said he will file a motion.

Roseberry will be back in court on June 27.

(WATCH BELOW: Grover man charged with threatening use of weapon of mass destruction after Capitol threat)