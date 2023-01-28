Grover man pleads guilty to Capitol Hill bomb threat

A Cleveland County man who was accused of claiming to have a bomb in a pickup truck near the U.S. Capitol in August 2021 has pleaded guilty to one charge of threats to use explosives, according to Channel 9′s partners at 7News in Washington.

Floyd Ray Roseberry, of Grover, surrendered to law enforcement following an hourslong standoff on Aug. 19 that prompted a massive police response and the evacuations of government buildings in the area.

Roseberry, 49, pleaded guilty to the felony charge in Washington federal court, 7NEWS reported. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

Authorities were investigating what led Roseberry to drive onto the sidewalk outside the Library of Congress, make bomb threats to officers and profess a litany of anti-government grievances as part of a bizarre episode that he live-streamed for a Facebook audience.

During the incident, videos surfaced of Roseberry on Facebook Live inside the truck, which was stuffed with coins and boxes. He was threatening explosions, making anti-government threats and talking about what he believes are the ills of the country, including the U.S. position on Afghanistan, health care and the military.

Roseberry left a D.C. jail in August, according to a order by U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras, who overruled a government request to keep Roseberry in custody in his trial. He was placed on house arrest under the supervision of his wife and had to wear an ankle monitor.

Roseberry’s scheduled sentencing is set for June 15, 2023.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

