Groves guilty of vehicular homicide

Aug. 19—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Jurors found Elexus Groves guilty of two counts of homicide by vehicle but acquitted her of more serious murder charges in a 2017 crash that killed an Albuquerque woman and her 14-year-old daughter.

They reached the verdict a day after they were handed the case and began deliberating.

Groves was on trial in connection with a Jan. 18, 2017, crash that fatally injured Shaunna Arredondo-Boling, 39, her 14-year-old daughter, Shaylee Boling, and injured her 3-year-old son. Boling, a Sandia High School freshman, died at the scene. Arredondo-Boling died in a hospital days later. They boy was hospitalized with a broken leg.

Defense attorneys and prosecutors agreed that Groves had been driving a stolen van that crashed into a car fatally injuring the mother and daughter.

But Groves' defense argued the crash was a "terrible accident" that Groves, 25, had tried to avoid. Prosecutors, meanwhile, held that she was fleeing officers and acting with extreme recklessness worthy of two felony murder charges.

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 5 times

