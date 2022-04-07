Grove's trafficking bill fails on party-line vote in Public Safety Committee

Apr. 6—A bipartisan effort by state Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, to add human trafficking to the state's list of 42 serious and 23 violent crimes, failed Tuesday in a 2-1 party-line vote in the Senate Public Safety Committee.

Senate Bill 1042 would have made trafficking a "strikable" offense under California's Three Strikes Law, meaning a person convicted of human trafficking would be eligible for more serious punishment.

Grove was not immediately available for comment Wednesday on whether she planned to resubmit the bill for reconsideration, which was an option offered by the committee's chair, Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley.

However, the timing of the vote, as well as the difficulty in arranging all of the testimony given in favor of its passage and its partisan opposition made it unlikely that it would be brought back this session, according to those familiar with the bill.

Grove's legislation was sponsored by Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer and a bevy of Kern County law enforcement leaders, as well as local law enforcement officials from throughout the state, who spoke in support of the bill and the need for stiffer penalties to fight human trafficking. Zimmer was one of a number of officials who attended the hearing to offer her support.

Grove introduced her bill by sharing data and horror stories her staff uncovered, as well as seeming inconsistencies in current state law. Grove noted state law considers the passing of a note from a bank robber to a teller a violent felony, but not the selling of a child. Her office also received about 3,000 letters of support for the bill, she said.

Odessa Perkins, a child sex trafficking victim-turned-advocate from Bakersfield, who was one of the reasons Grove authored the bill, also shared her story and why she felt the bill is necessary, before it failed to pass.

After almost 45 minutes of comment in support of the bill, Pallavi Garg, who identified herself as an anti-human trafficking attorney who advises Free to Thrive, spoke in opposition of the legislation.

Story continues

In her role as an overseer of victims rights, she said she had to respectfully oppose the bill, because from her organization's view, increasing the punishment for trafficking would likely hurt the people the bill is trying to protect.

She cited data from the clients of Free to Thrive, a San Diego-based organization that works to rehabilitate trafficking victims, which indicated about 90 percent of victims have a criminal record associated with their trafficking.

The victims of trafficking, she said, are predominantly underage Black and Latino girls who are sexualized by their traffickers as a minor, which results in them often failing to self-identify as a victim and being misidentified as perpetrators by local law enforcement.

"From both perspectives as being an advocate for human trafficking victims, unequivocally, this bill will have negative consequences for victims," she said. She also noted that indeterminate sentences of five years to life already exist for certain scenarios where sentencing enhancements can be proven for traffickers, and it has failed to result in an improvement in how these crimes are investigated and punished.

April Grayson, speaking as policy director for the Young Women's Freedom Center, claimed SB 1042 would undo the progress for trafficking victims made with last year's passage of Assembly Bill 124, which allows trafficking victims to vacate a conviction, if the person can prove the crime was committed as a result of the person being a victim of trafficking.

Grayson's emotional testimony included that she herself was sentenced to 17 years on a pimping and pandering charge, which would be considered human trafficking today, and she had to serve 85 percent of her time as she was considered a violent felon, who was then forced to register as a sex offender upon her release. The ACLU and the state's public defenders association also spoke in opposition to the bill.

In voting to oppose the bill, Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, said he "totally respected" Grove's effort to increase the penalties for what he called a crime so horrific he struggled for words to describe it.

However, he disagreed with the opinion that existing laws were light or an inadequate punishment, noting that voters adopted a maximum penalty of up to 12 years for labor-related trafficking and up to 20 years for sex-related trafficking.

Skinner, who abstained from the vote, said she didn't think that a law that made trafficking a strikeable offense would create an impact on the situation.

Sens. Sydney Kamlager, D-Los Angeles, and Weiner voted against the bill. Sen. Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh, R-Yucaipa, voted in favor.

Ochoa Bogh, who, along with Grove, became emotional during comments in favor of the bill as it appeared the bill would not pass committee, said the legislation's purpose was to curb the ability of perpetrators from being able to manipulate the system, which was a significant part of the victimization discussed in testimony during the bill's hearing.