Grovetown Craker Barrel manager gives more than $4,000 from safe to scammers

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the manager of the Grovetown Cracker Barrel gave more than $4,000 from the business's safe to scammers.

On Friday, the manager told deputies he received a call from the home office about a delivery from UPS, according to an incident report. He received another call saying the shipment was on hold and he needed to put down a deposit to have it delivered to Cracker Barrel.

The manager told deputies he then received a call from a man who said he was speaking for the general manager and told him he needed to take money from the safe and deposit it into a Bitcoin for UPS, according to the report.

The manager took the money to the BP gas station on South Belair Road and deposited $4,200 dollars into Bitcoin, according to the report. He also took photos of all his personal information and sent it to the scammers.

