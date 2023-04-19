Grovetown Elementary placed on lockdown as police search for wanted man

Grovetown Elementary School was placed on lockdown Wednesday as Grovetown police search for a man wanted for aggravated assault and sexual assault.

Waltrell Devante Price, 28, is wanted for domestic violence and sexual assault in relation to an incident Wednesday, according to a release from the Grovetown Police Department.

Price is a Black man with brown eyes and black hair, 5'9" in height, and weighs 191 pounds, according to the release.

The police ask the public not to approach Price, as they do not know if he is armed.

Call 911 or Grovetown Police Department at 706-863-1212 with information. Callers can remain anonymous.

Lockdown at Grovetown Elementary School

Grovetown Elementary School was placed on a brief soft lockdown Wednesday afternoon in relation to the police search for Price.

The school was notified by law enforcement that a search was underway for an individual involved in an incident off campus, according to a news release.

"Out of an abundance of caution, outdoor activity was temporarily restricted," administrators noted in the release. "This briefly interrupted recess for a small number of students, otherwise school operations immediately resumed and will continue as normal."

