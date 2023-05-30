Grovetown father arrested after 4-year-old shot with unattended gun left on the floor

A Grovetown father was arrested Monday after his 4-year-old daughter was shot in the head with his unattended gun.

Davion Daniels, 24, of Grovetown, is charged with cruelty to children in the second degree and possession of a machine gun, according to the Grovetown Police Department. The machine gun charge was added because the gun was illegally modified to a fully automatic configuration.

Just before 5:45 p.m. Monday, Columbia County Sheriff's Office dispatch notified the Grovetown Police Department about a possible shooting on the 5000 block of Sterlington Drive.

Columbia County dispatch told the department one of their units was flagged down by two adults in a car on Horizon South Parkway, near Gateway Boulevard, according to a news release from the police department. The two adults were attempting to bring a 4-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the hospital.

Initial shooting report: Child shot at Sterlington Apartments in Grovetown, condition unknown

Augusta's most expensive homes: Where are Augusta's most expensive houses? See the top five sales from recent months

Grovetown officers then responded to Sterlington Apartments and located the home where the shooting had occurred, according to the release.

Investigators learned the toddler was in the home with her father, Daniels, as well as several others at the time of the shooting, according to the department. Daniels admitted to placing a loaded 9mm Glock handgun on the floor while he went downstairs to take a phone call.

Daniels told police that shortly after going downstairs, he heard a gunshot and ran upstairs to find the toddler suffering from a wound to the head, according to the release. Daniels and a family member placed the child in the car and began driving to the hospital when they encountered the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office unit.

The child is in critical condition, according to the department. Daniels was committed to the Columbia County Detention Center and additional charges are pending.

Grovetown Police stated the incident was "totally avoidable" and citizens need to be responsible with all firearms, especially when small children are present, according to the release.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Father arrested after 4-year-old shot with loaded machine gun