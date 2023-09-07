Grovetown High School teacher arrested, charged with hitting student

A Grovetown High School teacher was suspended and arrested after allegedly hitting a student.

JROTC instructor Cecile Williams is accused of striking a student Tuesday during class, according to a news release from Grovetown High.

Williams is suspended pending further investigation by the Human Resources Department and has been charged with simple battery by Columbia County School District Police, according to the release. The incident will also be submitted to the Professional Standards Commission for further review, as required.

"Safety of students and staff is a top priority and any inappropriate physical contact is not tolerated," the school wrote in a statement. "We take allegations such as these extremely seriously and will investigate fully... ."

