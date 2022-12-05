Grovetown man charged, allegedly shot at family member

A Grovetown man was arrested Thursday after allegedly shooting at a family member.

The 23-year-old is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff`s office dispatch on Thursday received a call about a shooting on the 500 block of Cranberry Circle in Grovetown. Deputies met with the family member, who stated the alleged shooter fired a gun at him, according to the incident report.

The suspect was taken into custody and booked into the Columbia County Detention Center.

