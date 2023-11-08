Grovetown man charged with possessing nearly 15 pounds of drugs

Grovetown Police Department officers seized of a large quantity of pressed fentanyl pills Wednesday morning. The pressed fentanyl pills are pictured in white bags.

A Grovetown man was arrested Wednesday morning for having nearly 15 pounds of drugs.

Jabari Bostick, 30, of Grovetown, is charged with trafficking fentanyl and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, according to a news release. The Grovetown Police Department said additional charges may be forthcoming.

Bostick, who is currently on probation for a number of previous drug charges, had about 10 pounds of marijuana and several thousand suspected fentanyl pills, weighing more than 4 pounds, according to the release. Officers also found narcotics, packaging and scales in Bostick's car.

Officers found the drugs during a joint operation with the Department of Community Supervision, which included compliance checks of several people currently on probation and parole living in the city.

