Grovetown man facing criminal sexual conduct charges from January 2017 incident

May 24—A Georgia man is facing criminal sexual conduct charges stemming from a 2017 incident in North Augusta.

Andre Mortiz Hunter, 30, of Grovetown was arrested and charged May 23 with criminal sexual conduct in relation to a 2017 incident that occurred under the 5th Bridge in North Augusta, according to jail records.

On Jan. 5, 2017 police responded to the 1120 Block of 15th Street at medical building in Augusta in reference to criminal sexual conduct that occurred in the jurisdiction of North Augusta Department of Public Safety, according to a media release from North Augusta public safety.

A female victim told police the suspect pulled up beside her in a car and forced her to get in the car, the report said.

The suspect told the victim he was going to take her to the hospital for a doctor's appointment, but instead took her down several streets in Augusta before crossing the 5th Street Bridge into North Augusta, the report said.

The victim begged the suspect to let her go, the report said.

The suspect forced the victim from the car and forcibly performed sexual acts on the victim, the report said.

The suspect then escorted the victim back to the vehicle and dropped her off behind a medical building in Augusta, according to the report.

Hunter is listed as an inmate in the Aiken County detention center and has no bond.