Grovetown man indicted in shooting death of 4-year-old daughter

A Grovetown man whose 4-year-old daughter allegedly shot herself in the head with his unattended machine gun was recently indicted by the U.S. District Court Grand Jury.

Deveon Daniels, 25, of Grovetown, is charged with illegal possession of a machine gun and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a news release from the Southern District of Georgia.

In May 2023, Columbia County Sheriff's Office dispatch notified the Grovetown Police Department about a possible shooting on the 5000 block of Sterlington Drive.

Columbia County dispatch told the department one of their units was flagged down by two adults in a car on Horizon South Parkway, near Gateway Boulevard, according to previous reporting. The two adults were attempting to bring a 4-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the hospital.

Previous reporting: Grovetown father arrested after 4-year-old shot with unattended gun left on the floor

Investigators learned the toddler was in a unit in Sterlington Apartments with her father, Daniels, as well as several others at the time of the shooting, according to previous reporting. Daniels admitted to placing a loaded 9mm Glock handgun on the floor while he went downstairs to take a phone call.

Daniels told police that shortly after going downstairs, he heard a gunshot and ran upstairs to find the toddler suffering from a wound to the head, according to previous reporting.

Daniels was initially charged with cruelty to children in the second degree and possession of a machine gun. Grovetown Police could not be reached as of Tuesday afternoon for comment on why the cruelty charge was dropped.

The machine gun charge was added because the gun was illegally modified to a fully automatic configuration, according to previous reporting.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Grovetown man indicted in district court for weapons charges