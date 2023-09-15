Grovetown Middle School student arrested after allegedly threatening 'several' students

A Grovetown Middle School student was arrested Friday after allegedly threatening several students.

The student, who has not been identified, made "verbal statements of a threatening nature" toward several students in class, according to a news release from the school.

Columbia County School District Police charged the student with terroristic threats and removed them from school campus, according to the release.

The student will also be held accountable according to the school district's code of conduct, noted the release.

Aiken County sex trafficking: Warrants, reports detail alleged prostitution, trafficking at Aiken County massage parlors

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Grovetown Middle School student arrested, charged with making threats