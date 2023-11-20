Grovetown Middle teacher arrested for alleged fraud in another state, notes letter to parents

Grovetown Middle School is unexpectedly one teacher down.

Administrators were notified Friday that the school's seventh-grade science teacher, Kimberly Barnes, was arrested for an alleged fraud incident in another state, according to a letter sent to parents by Principal Simon Rodriguez on Monday.

A substitute teacher is being provided in Barnes' absence. While it's unclear at this point whether or not she has been fired, her profile has been removed from the Grovetown Middle School staff directory.

This incident is being investigated by Columbia County School District's human resources and is being submitted to the state Professional Standards Commission for further review, according to Rodriguez's letter.

Though Barnes was arrested by outside law enforcement agencies, anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact local law enforcement.

