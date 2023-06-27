Grovetown police arrest Augusta man after road rage crash, shooting

The Grovetown Police Department arrested an Augusta man after a road rage incident Monday afternoon.

Yony-Alberto Mendez, 23, of Augusta, is charged with two counts of hit and run, two counts of following too closely, two counts of driving while unlicensed, reckless driving, aggressive driving and driving under the influence.

At approximately 7 p.m., the Grovetown Police Department received a 911 call for shots fired near the intersection of Leven Street and Wrightsboro Road, according to a news release from the department.

While dispatch was on the call, an officer was approaching the intersection and was flagged down by the caller, who told the officer he and his 72-year-old grandmother were stopped at the intersection when they were struck from behind at a high rate of speed by a vehicle driven by Mendez.

The victim said before he realized what happened, his vehicle was struck two more times by Mendez, according to the release. The victim was unable to move forward, due to the traffic in front of him, and said he was in fear for his and his grandmother’s lives.

Officers noted the victim pulled out his handgun and fired several rounds at Mendez's vehicle in an attempt to stop the assault, according to the department. Mendez's vehicle was struck several times and the crashing ended.

The victim said that after the shooting, traffic cleared and he was able to drive to convenience store parking lot, according to the release. He began calling 911 but then flagged down an officer near the intersection.

While he was talking to the officer, Mendez entered the parking lot, exited his vehicle, and approached the victim in "an aggressive manner," according to the release. Mendez was detained and another witness told the officer that Mendez also struck his vehicle from behind near the intersection of Wrightsboro and Whiskey roads.

After the second victim was struck, he left the roadway, believing Mendez was going to stop as well, according to the release. That victim told officers Mendez fled the accident scene and accelerated down Wrightsboro Road toward West Robinson Avenue.

Officers noted Mendez exhibited signs of being under the influence of alcohol and possibly other substances, according to the release. Mendez was transported to a local hospital for injuries received by flying glass.

After receiving treatment, Mendez was transported to the Columbia County Detention Center and committed, according to the department.

Based on evidence gathered and statements from third-party witnesses, the department said the first victim's actions appeared to be consistent with acting in self-defense of himself and his grandmother, according to the release. No charges were brought for the shooting.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Augusta man charged in Grovetown road rage incident